‘Proteas job is the next step for me’

Geoffrey Toyana says he’s still waiting to find out who the next Proteas head coach will be.

The patient wait continues for the candidates for the next Proteas coach. England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has all but been confirmed as Russell Domingo’s successor, but the only source that hasn’t confirmed the appointment is the official one, Cricket South Africa.

Reports surfaced a couple of weeks ago that Gibson will remain with England until the end of the Test series against West Indies, which finishes on 11 September, but according to sources, a deal has been agreed between ECB and CSA.

Lions head coach Toyana, who was at the T20 Global League draft as Graeme Smith’s assistant coach at Benoni Zalmi, is one of the candidates to have applied for the Proteas gig. He knows all too well about the Gibson situation and admitted that he’s still waiting to hear about the news from CSA.

‘I have applied for the job and I’m waiting for CSA to come back to me,’ he told SACricketmag.com. ‘It’s a role I’m interested in; I’ve worked at franchise level now for six years, I’ve had my ups and downs but I’ve learned a lot and I think it’s the next step for me.’

While Toyana looks set to miss out on the role for the time being, there might yet be a position for him in an assistant capacity should CSA see potential in him to make the step up in the near future. Indeed, Gibson and Toyana played together when they plied their trade at Gauteng, but Toyana hinted that the man from Barbados might need a helping hand when it comes to grappling with the new structures.

‘He’s a good coach,’ Toyana continued. ‘He’s got experience with West Indies which is a tough place to coach.

‘The issue of transformation as an overseas coach will create an interesting dynamic though, and he will need to be guided.’

Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images