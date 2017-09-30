Proteas in control 230 ahead

The Proteas were in firm control of the first Test, 230 runs ahead, when bad light stopped play in Potchefstroom.

They had bowled out the Bangladeshis for 320 shortly after tea on day three, for a lead of 176, which they extended by 54 for the loss of Dean Elgar (18) and Aiden Markram (15). The loss of Elgar was unfortunate, lbw to Shafiul Islam, but the loss of Markram was disappointing, unnecessarily chasing a wide one to be caught behind.

Amla came into the hut on 17, with Temba Bavuma on 3.

Five wickets in the space of nine overs either side of tea had finally ended all Bangladeshi resistance. Until then, the underrated visitors had put up a stiff fight, moving from 127-3 overnight to 292-5. Only one wicket fell in the first session, and until half an hour before tea, it appeared only one, that of Mominul Haque, would be taken in the second.

Then Duanne Olivier made a telling breakthrough, beating Sabbir Raham for pace, which prompted Faf du Plessis to call for the new ball. Morkel made full use of it, forcing the stubborn Mahmudullah to drag on and sparking the collapse. A brilliant stop by Bavuma set up a run-out and Rabada and Maharaj cleaned up the tail. The last was the third wicket for Maharaj, but he had dealt the visitors a massive blow earlier in the day when he had Mominul Haque caught at forward short leg by Markram.

Mominul had played superbly for his 77 and he had excellent backing from Mahmudullah as they put on 69 for the fifth wicket. He was undone by a moment of magic, receiving a delivery which caught him in two minds. He stepped back and prodded it into the hands of Aiden Markram at forward short leg.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal became Andile Phehlukwayo’s first Test victim, superbly caught by Quinton de Kock down the leg side, but the Bangladeshis continued to dig and rebuild.

Markram’s debut continues to impress, for not only has he three catches, but he was brought on to bowl two overs of off-break, which yielded 13 runs, and helped run out Taskin Ahmed.

SA (1st innings) 496-3 declared – Dean Elgar 199, Hashim Amla 137, Aiden Markram 97.

Bangladesh (1st innings) 320 – Mushfiqur Rahim 44, Mominul Haque 77, Mahmudullah 66.

SA (2nd innings) 54-2.

South Africa lead by 230 runs

Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images