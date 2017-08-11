Prince & Gibbs slam Faf’s comments about De Villiers

Ashwell Prince and Herschelle Gibbs took to twitter and criticised Faf du Plessis’ comments about AB de Villiers’ Test future.

There has been on going speculation on whether De Villiers will play Test cricket again, and after the Proteas’ 3-1 drubbing in England, continuous questions on whether spectators will ever see the ODI captain in whites again is becoming more uncertain.

De Villiers, 33, has played 106 Tests for South Africa and scored at an average of 50.46 including 21 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Former Proteas batsman, Gibbs, took to twitter in response to comments in an article on Sport24, stating that ‘AB has earned the right to do whatever he wants to.’

Interesting article this..captain putting a player on a pedestal! Never thought I’d see this..anyway pic.twitter.com/F6u17j0sVD — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 11, 2017

Kallis achieved more than ab ever will but he kept on playing and never disrespected the team and the game.remember that — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 11, 2017

Has nothing to with administrators..that’s the national captain speaking! Did smith ever say kallis could do that? and he achieved more — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 11, 2017

Nothing to do with colour here lady!! 😡 don’t comment when u don’t understand thanks!! — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 11, 2017

Former Proteas batsman and Cobras coach, Prince, retweeted in agreement with his former teammate.

Ridiculous statement @hershybru just wondering at which point then @amlahash will be allowed to do what he wants. Soon it’s free for all.🤔 https://t.co/UtzYmi2daz — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

He, Smith did recently say AB could do whatever he wants to. There must be a tipping point where players become bigger than the Nation.🤔 https://t.co/NxULmKtEGy — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) August 11, 2017

