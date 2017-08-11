 Prince & Gibbs slam Faf's comments about De Villiers
    De Villiers
    Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers
    Ashwell Prince and Herschelle Gibbs took to twitter and criticised Faf du Plessis’ comments about AB de Villiers’ Test future. 

    There has been on going speculation on whether De Villiers will play Test cricket again, and after the Proteas’ 3-1 drubbing in England, continuous questions on whether spectators will ever see the ODI captain in whites again is becoming more uncertain.

    De Villiers, 33, has played 106 Tests for South Africa and scored at an average of 50.46 including 21 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

    Former Proteas batsman, Gibbs, took to twitter in response to comments in an article on Sport24, stating that ‘AB has earned the right to do whatever he wants to.’

    Former Proteas batsman and Cobras coach, Prince, retweeted in agreement with his former teammate.

    Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

