Preview: Wallabies vs Pumas

The Wallabies’ superior attack should see them to a relatively comfortable victory over Argentina in Canberra on Saturday, writes CRAIG LEWIS.

Both teams head into this clash still searching for their first win of the Rugby Championship, with the Wallabies’ best result coming in last weekend’s draw against the Boks.

Argentina would have also been encouraged by their competitive showing against the All Blacks in New Plymouth, but once again, the Pumas were haunted by a perennial problem of failing to perform consistently for the full 80 minutes.

In particular, the Pumas did well to shut down the All Blacks’ time and space on attack as a result of their defensive linespeed, but the fact remains that the Argentinians are still averaging as many as 30 missed tackles per game this Rugby Championship.

It should be a cause for a concern as they come up against an Australian team that is ranked second for carries (360) and metres made (1,584), while eight out of their 11 tries have come from first-phase possession.

On Saturday, Australia should look to expose holes in an Argentinian backline that has been reshuffled for this match, with coach Daniel Hourcade opting for a new-look back three, while bringing Matias Orlando in at centre.

By contrast, the Wallabies boast a settled back division, with the likes of Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau having had a considerable influence over the first three matches of this campaign.

Australia have won 13 of their last 14 games against Argentina, and should be confident in their ability to lay the necessary foundation for another victory at what is a happy ground at Canberra Stadium.

The Wallabies’ scrum has improved with the introduction of Tatafu Polota-Nau at hooker, while the return of Rob Simmons should bolster the second row.

Ultimately, if the Wallabies can nullify Argentina’s disruptive influence at the breakdown, they should have the necessary firepower to punish the ill-disciplined Pumas and come away with a much-needed win.

Stats and facts

Australia have won 13 of their last 14 games against Argentina, including each of the last four meetings between the nations.

Argentina picked up an 18-3 win on their first-ever visit to Australia to face the Wallabies in 1983, though they’ve since been defeated in the ensuing 12 attempts.

This will be the 10th Test played at Canberra Stadium, and the second between these nations after the Wallabies picked up a 32-25 win against the Pumas in 2000.

In fact, Australia’s four previous Tests at the venue have seen them run out to four victories by an average margin of 38 points.

Argentina have won only one of their six Tests so far this year. The last time they finished a calendar year with a lower win rate was when they went winless from three games in 1976.

Both Argentina and Australia have conceded 15 tries so far this campaign, five more than New Zealand and nine more than South Africa.

The Wallabies have scored 73% (8/11) of their tries in the opening phase of possession, the highest percentage of any team in the competition.

Israel Folau has made 32 carries for 351m this tournament, 97m more than any other player has managed.

Agustin Creevy has already won five turnovers this tournament, the equal most of any player alongside Malcolm Marx, despite playing just 180 minutes.

Wallabies – 15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio.

Subs: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Marika Koroibete.

Argentina – 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz.

Subs: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Manuel Montero.

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images