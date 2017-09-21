Preview: The TOUR Championship

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings head to East Lake Golf Club for the Tour Championship, the final event of the 2016-17 season.

While the top five players control their own destiny, as last season proved, anything can happen in the race for the FedExCup. The TOUR Championship, the final of the four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, is contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA.

In 2016, Rory McIlroy captured the tournament and the FedExCup trophy after holing a pitching wedge from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 16th hole. That gave him the spark he needed to close with a 6-under 64 and win a three-way playoff.