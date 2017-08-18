Preview: Springboks vs Argentina

The Springboks can outmuscle and outsmart Argentina in this Saturday’s Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Port Elizabeth.

The Springboks are set to kick off their Rugby Championship campaign in a very different frame of mind to that of 12 months ago.

Last year, the Springboks came into the competition on the back of an unconvincing June series win over Ireland, and at that time, there was a very real sense that certain doubts had begun to creep into the camp.

The Springboks then had to rely on a healthy dose of good fortune to overcome Argentina in Nelspruit, before suffering a historic defeat in Salta the week after. From there, the Boks continued to lurch from one horror result to another.

Understandably, that disastrous 2016 season caused much of the South African rugby public to begin to lose faith in Allister Coetzee’s Springboks. Yet, some of that wavering belief began to be restored as a far more committed, organised and in-form Springbok side cruised to a 3-0 series win over France this past June.

Of course, that result against a weary and lacklustre French side has to be seen in context, but there were at least clear signs that the Boks knew what they wanted to do, and how to do it.

With experienced assistant coaches Franco Smith and Brendan Venter adding additional intellectual property to the camp, the Boks have clearly begun to settle on an identity and playing style to take the team forward.

However, it’s this season’s Rugby Championship, and certainly this Saturday’s clash against the passionate Pumas that will provide greater insight into the progression and improvement of this side.

Part of the rebuilding process must involve establishing a standard where the Boks clinically and confidently can overcome a ninth-ranked Argentina side on South African soil.

The Springboks should know what to expect from the Pumas. Besides boasting renowned first-phase strengths, Argentina have often been able to disrupt the Boks through their physicality and ferocious contesting at the breakdown.

In this regard, the Boks’ new-look loose trio of Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel and Uzair Cassiem will certainly have their work cut out for them, especially considering that the Pumas boast ranging forwards such as Leonardo Senatore, Pablo Matera and Agustín Creevy.

Argentina will look to rattle and rush the Boks, while aiming to precipitate poor decision-making or ill-timed kicks that could offer counter-attacking opportunities.

Although the Pumas do boast power up front, they are a side that thrive off broken-field play, and they will be quite happy to degenerate the contest into a fast and loose affair in Port Elizabeth.

It’s why it was good to hear Bok assistant coach Franco Smith suggest this week that they were determined to make the most of their traditional South African strengths.

The Springboks do boast a powerful tight five, and influential impact players on the bench such as Steven Kitshoff, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jean-Luc du Preez.

There is every reason for them to stick to the template that proved so effective against France, which showcased an appreciation for possession, set play, defence and a well-considered kicking game.

This Bok side has been weakened through the absence of leader Warren Whiteley and Stormers strongman Frans Malherbe, but the Pumas are also without overseas-based stars such as Facundo Isa, Juan Imhoff and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe.

Ultimately, if the Springboks display the necessary tactical smarts and assert their superior brand of inherent physicality, they should come away with an important victory. It’s the result that we need to once again start expecting, rather than simply wishfully hoping for.

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende.

Argentina – 15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Martín Landajo, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Pablo Matera, 6 Tomás Lezana, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Agustín Creevy (c), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Subs: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Marcos Cremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Matías Moroni.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix