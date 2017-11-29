Preview: Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods makes his much-anticipated return to the PGA Tour as he joins an elite field, including 8 of the top 10 players in the official world golf rankings.

Picturesque Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas hosts this event for the third consecutive year. The Hero World Challenge takes place at Albany in New Providence, the Bahamas.

The tournament will see the long-awaited return of 14-time major winner Tiger Woods after nine months of absence due to an injury. In 2016, Hideki Matsuyama captured a two-stroke victory by holding off Henrik Stenson.