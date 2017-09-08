Preview: Currie Cup round 9

The Sharks can extend their lead at the top of the Currie Cup log in Nelspruit on Friday night, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

PUMAS vs SHARKS

Since their opening round defeat to the Cheetahs, the Sharks have won six games in a row (five with bonus points) to emerge as odds-on title favourites.

Meanwhile, the Pumas have overcome their early struggles to climb to fifth on the table, above Griquas and the Golden Lions. In their win over the Bulls a fortnight ago, the hosts flooded and ultimately dominated the breakdown area. A repeat of that tactic could produce a similar result on Friday night, although they mustn’t be too overeager.

The Sharks have recalled Curwin Bosch after his short stint with the Springboks. Expect the young flyhalf to make the most of the opportunities that come his way, with ball in hand and off the kicking tee.

To stand any chance of winning, the Pumas’ defence will have to curb the Sharks’ attack. The KwaZulu-Natalians have scored 31 tries so far, with wing Sibusiso Nkosi at the top of the charts with six.

For this encounter, Sharks coach Robert du Preez has also reintroduced Garth April at fullback and Ross Geldenhuys at tighthead prop.

Pumas – 15 Justin van Staden, 14 JP Lewis, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (c), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Reynier van Rooyen, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 De-Jay Terblanche.

Subs: 16 Frank Herne, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hugo Kloppers, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Theo Maré, 21 Sias Ebersohn, 22 Devon Williams.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith.

GRIQUAS vs GOLDEN LIONS

It’s win or bust for the Golden Lions. As it stands, it looks unlikely that they will qualify for the semi-finals, yet they are only two log points adrift of a place in the top four.

This could be a proper basement battle. The Lions have produced one abysmal performance after the other, while Griquas’ inability to close out games and lazy defence has seen them fall short in high-scoring games more often than not.

The Lions, who are a point below Griquas on the log, should be favoured to win the game. With the inclusion of flank Kwagga Smith, centre Harold Vorster, fullback Jaco van der Walt and wing Anthony Volmink, coach Swys de Bruin will field his strongest lineup yet.

Griquas – 15 Adriaan Coertzen (c), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Koch Marx, 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 De Wet Kruger, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Jonathan Adendorf, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Abraham le Roux, 1 Liam Hendricks.

Subs: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Stephan Kotze, 18 Sintu Manjezi, 19 Shaun McDonald, 20 Renier Botha, 21 George Whitehead, 22 Eric Zana.

Golden Lions – 15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (c).

Subs: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Fabian Booysen, 21 Branco du Preez, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

WESTERN PROVINCE vs FREE STATE CHEETAHS

The Cheetahs’ lack of depth was evident last weekend, when their B-team took a beating against the Sharks in the Currie Cup while the A-side did duty in the Pro14.

Irrespective of the results this weekend, the Cheetahs cannot relinquish second place in the standings, but they’ll know a victory will strengthen their bid for semi-final qualification.

Western Province will still be smarting after their agonising one-point defeat at home against the Sharks two weeks ago and the Cheetahs could be on the receiving end of their wrath.

However, Province have scored the least number of tries with 26, while Free State have crossed the line on 31 occasions. If the Cheetahs can continue their scoring exploits and keep Province’s try efforts to a bare minimum, they can stay in the contest and perhaps even pull off an upset.

WP coach John Dobson has rested backs Dillyn Leyds and Seabelo Senatla, with debutant Craig Barry and Blitzbok Werner Kok taking their place in the back three. Meanwhile, the Cheetahs have handed a first start to former Maties flyhalf Ernst Stapelberg.

Western Province – 15 Craig Barry, 14 Werner Kok, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (s), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Subs: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 19 Kobus van Dyk, 20 Dewaldt Duvenage, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel.

Free State Cheetahs – 15 Marco Mason, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Laun de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Johan Kotze.

Subs: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Sibabalo Qoma, 19 Daniel Maartens, 20 Fifi Rampeta, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Ryno Esteen.

