Preview: Currie Cup (Round 6)

Western Province and the Golden Lions will engage in a clash that could potentially determine their Currie Cup playoff fate in Cape Town on Friday, writes MARIETTE ADAMS .

Given Western Province’s rampant form in the Provincial Rugby Challenge and what we’ve come to expect from the Golden Lions in recent years, it must be said that these two sides have been the most disappointing in the Currie Cup.

Between them, they have chalked up just three wins from eight matches played.

However, Western Province – despite their slow start to the campaign – are better-placed than their opponents. The hosts will be on a high after beating fierce rivals the Blue Bulls, and with Damian Willemse spearheading their backline they have every chance of securing back-to-back wins.

The Lions have delivered a string of inconsistent performances and need nothing less than a victory to stay in the race for a playoff spot. Injuries have forced coach Swys de Bruin to make four changes. Prop Jacques van Rooyen takes over the captain’s armband in the absence of Ryan Kankowski.

The result of this match could go either way. The side that wins will strengthen its chance of finishing above the other in the standings.

Western Province – 15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Eddie Zandberg, 20 Steph de Wit, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Dan Kriel.

Golden Lions – 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacques van Rooyen (c), 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.

Subs: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Johannes Jonker, 18 Rhyno Herbst, 19 Hacjivan Dayimani, 20 Jack Hart, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Blue Bulls vs Free State Cheetahs

The Cheetahs suffered their first defeat of the season against Griquas last weekend, which enabled the Sharks to overtake them at the top of the standings with four extra log points. At the moment, the Cheetahs have a game in hand, and a win away at Loftus would put them in the ascendancy again, especially since the Sharks have a bye in this round.

The Bloemfontein-based team has been boosted by the return of Francois Venter, Sergeal Petersen, William Small-Smith and Oupa Mohoje, who could all help to spark the Cheetahs to life again.

However, Free State should be wary of Nollis Marais’ Blue Bulls outfit, who will be motivated to bounce back from a disappointing loss to WP. The inclusion of Warrick Gelant at fullback should add greater impetus to the Bulls’ attack, but they’ll need to iron out their defensive frailties to have any chance of collecting the log points on offer.

Blue Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kefentse Mahlo, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Burger Odendaal (c), 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Shaun Adendorff, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuisen, 18 Jano Venter, 19 Marco van Staden/Clyde Davids, 20 André Warner, 21 Joshua Stander, 22 JT Jackson.

Free State Cheetahs – 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (c), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 Zee Mkhabela, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Rynier Bernardo, 4 Armand Koster, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Erich de Jager, 17 Joseph Dweba, 18 Dennis Visser, 19 Henco Venter, 20 Juan-Philip Smith, 21 Ali Mgijima, 22 Rosco Speckman

Griquas vs Pumas

This could easily have been a basement battle, but Griquas are third on the log and riding a wave of confidence following their stunning victory over Free State.

Griquas are in a favourable position to extend their stay in the top four. A win would allow them to do so, but they should still target a bonus-point victory.

The Pumas have been underperforming and look set to collect the wooden spoon. They do, however, have the manpower to cause a few upsets and in the process ruin several teams’ playoff aspirations. Coach Brent Janse van Rensburg will be hoping that is the case when they travel to Kimberley on Sunday.

Griquas – TBC

Pumas – 15 Gerrit Smith, 14 JP Lewis, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (c), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Justin van Staden, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Francois Kleinhans, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marco Janse van Rensburg, 1 Kwezi Mona.

Subs: 16 Frankie Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Carel Greeff, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Sias Ebersohn.

Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images