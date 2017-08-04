Preview: Currie Cup (Round 3)

Damian Willemse should spark Western Province’s lacklustre attack against the Pumas in the Currie Cup at Newlands on Saturday, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

Sharks vs Griquas (Friday, 19:00)

Of the teams playing in round three, the Sharks are best-placed to draw level on points with log-leaders Free State, who have a bye this weekend. The KwaZulu-Natalians will welcome Griquas to Kings Park on Friday night for what will be both teams’ third game of the competition.

As it stands, they are separated by one log point, with Griquas desperately unlucky to lose their previous two matches against the Blue Bulls (51-45) and Golden Lions (48-43).

However, the Sharks will be riding a wave of confidence after their 29-0 victory against the Pumas, and despite resting influential flank Jean-Luc du Preez and losing Hyron Andrews to injury, the hosts should easily topple Griquas.

Griquas’ chance of winning hinges on the performance of new halfback pairing Andre Swarts and Rudi van Rooyen. The duo needs to keep the Sharks’ defence honest, and Swarts must compete well against his direct opposite, Curwin Bosch.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Lubabalo Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.

Griquas – 15 George Whitehead, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 AJ Coertzen (c), 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 8 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 7 Shaun McDonald, 6 RJ Liebenberg, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Devon Martinus.

Subs: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 18 Wandile Putuma, 19 DeWet Kruger, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Renier Botha, 22 Eric Zana.

Western Province vs Pumas (Saturday, 13:00)

The outcome of this match will be crucial to Western Province’s title challenge. They produced a lacklustre performance against Free State last Sunday and slumped to a 13-point defeat.

Coach John Dobson’s charges need to collect maximum log points to stay in touching distance of some of their closest rivals, and the introduction of Damian Willemse for his first Currie Cup game will no doubt aid their cause.

Unlike his predecessor, Kurt Coleman, the young flyhalf’s attacking prowess and ability to dominate the tackle area will give Province a great advantage going forward.

Additionally, the inclusion of Dillyn Leyds, EW Viljoen, Seabelo Senatla and Nizaam Carr should serve as a warning sign to the visiting Pumas.

Sias Ebersohn will play inside centre for the Pumas, but their forwards, who were disjointed against the Sharks, must deliver a better performance at the set piece to keep their side in the contest.

Western Province – 15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Steph de Wit, 5 JD Shickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Subs: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Michal Hazner.

Pumas – 15 Devon Williams, 14 Jean-Paul Lewis, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Sias Ebersohn, 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Reynier van Rooyen, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Brian Shabangu (c), 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Jacques Kotze, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 De-Jay Terblanche.

Subs: 16 Frank Herne, 17 Louis Albertse, 18 Jannie Stander, 19 Chris Cloete, 20 Theo Maree, 21 Justin van Staden, 22 Jerome Pretorius.

Blue Bulls vs Golden Lions (Saturday, 19:00)

The Bulls declined the Lions’ request to play this game as a curtain-raiser for the Super Rugby final at Ellis Park, and by the time they kick off at Loftus on Saturday night, the Super Rugby champions will have been crowned.

The Golden Lions have named a strong lineup, with Ryan Kankowski continuing as captain, but will need to maintain their concentration levels throughout the match.

The Bulls have opted to go with Tony Jantjies at flyhalf. He will have a well-settled centre pairing of Burger Odendaal and Franco Naude on his outside and the experience of Piet van Zyl on his inside.

The Bulls and Lions have scored some wonderful tries so far and man for man the hosts look like the better side. But the outcome of this match could be determined by the teams’ defensive qualities, which haven’t been great.

Blue Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Johannes Prinsloo (c), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Abongile Nonkontwana, 19 Shaun Adendorff, 20 Andre Warner, 21 Tinus de Beer, 22 JT Jackson.

Golden Lions – 15 Ashlon Davids, 14 Madosha Tambwe, 13 Stokkies Hanekom, 12 Jarryd Sage, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski (c), 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Andrew Beerwinkel, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Sti Sithole.

Subs: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Nico du Plessis, 18 Bobby de Wee, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Jano Venter, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images