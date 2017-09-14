Preview: Currie Cup round 10

The Golden Lions will strengthen their bid for a spot in the Currie Cup playoffs with a win against the Blue Bulls in Ellis Park on Saturday, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

GRIQUAS vs SHARKS

We’ve had numerous one-sided contests in this year’s tournament, but if ever there was a mismatch it’s between bottom-feeders Griquas and the top-ranked Sharks.

Griquas have been involved in high-scoring games more than any team, but it doesn’t end well for them. They start out well, but battle to close out tight encounters, which has seen them concede 305 points, the most in the competition after nine rounds.

By contrast, the Sharks have chalked up seven straight wins, scoring 250 points and conceding just 161. It should be easy pickings for the Sharks in their quest for an eighth straight win, which would solidify their already handy lead at top of the log.

It’s not beyond Griquas to upset the title favourites in Kimberley, but for it to happen, their defence would have to improve vastly, which is unlikely as they’ve failed to address the issue in previous games.

The Sharks have made six changes to their starting lineup, some injury-enforced and others rotational. Centre Marius Louw and flank Tyler Paul replace injured duo Lukhanyo Am and Jacques Vermeulen. Juan Schoeman, Franco Marais, Odwa Ndungane and Jean Droste have also been brought into the starting lineup.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Inny Radebe.

Griquas – 15 AJ Coertzen (c), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 DeWet Kruger, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Jonathan Adendorf, 3 Stephan Kotze, 2 AJ le Roux, 1 Nicolaas Oosthuizen.

Subs: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Sintu Manjezi, 19 Shaun McDonald, 20 Tiaan Dorfling, 21 André Swarts, 22 Eric Zana.

PUMAS vs WESTERN PROVINCE

With the Pumas playing at home, this match-up has the makings of a closely-fought game, but Western Province still head to Nelspruit as slight favorites to win.

WP – currently third on the log – have mixed moments of brilliance with a few basic errors. But if their nine-try demolition job of the Free State Cheetahs is an indicator of form, the Pumas may well be on the receiving end of a defeat that will all but end their slender semi-final hopes.

However, the Pumas have been boosted by the return of centre Gerrit Smith, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer, lock Hugo Kloppers and loosehead Khwezi Mona, all of whom were influential in their stunning 51-15 win over the Bulls.

Centre Huw Jones has been in top form in what is his last competition in the blue and white hoops of Western Province, and the Pumas will have to shut him down to help derail WP’s attacking prowess.

Pumas – 15 Justin van Staden, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12Hennie Skorbinski (c), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 Khwezi Mona.

Subs: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Hilton Lobberts, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Selom Gavor.

Western Province – 15 Craig Barry, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Caylib Oosthuizen, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Dewaldt Duvenage, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Werner Kok.

GOLDEN LIONS vs BLUE BULLS

This could be the game of the round. Neither the Lions nor the Bulls are in great form and both are battling to stay in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

A provincial derby win at Ellis Park could inspire an upturn in form for either side towards the backend of the league stage.

The Lions will be riding a wave of confidence after managing to win back-to-back games for the first time in this year’s Currie Cup.

Consistency in selection has proved another obstacle for the Bulls and Lions, although the latter have made just one change this week. The Bulls, on the other hand, have swapped around six players in their starting lineup, including the omission of last weekend’s hat-trick hero Manie Libbok.

Former Lions hero Marnitz Boshoff has retained the No 10 jersey for the Bulls, which should make for an enticing mini-battle with the Lions’ new flyhalf Ashlon Davids.

Another interesting match-up will be that of the two centre pairings. The reunion of Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Harold Vorster in the midfield has breathed new life into the Lions attack, while Burger Odendaal and JT Jackson will play in tandem for the first time.

All things considered, the result could swing either way, but home-ground advantage should tip the scales in the Lions’ favour.

Golden Lions – 15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (c).

Subs: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Fabian Booysen, 21 Shaun Reynolds, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Blue Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (c), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic De Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Matthys Basson, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Manie Libbok, 22 Johnny Kotze.

Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images