Preview: Bridgestone Invitational

The world’s best descend on Firestone Country Club for the World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational, the final WGC event of the season, where 26 of the top 30 in the FedExCup Standings are in the field.

Players will face a stern test, as Firestone’s South Course was ranked fourth-toughest among non-major golf courses on the PGA TOUR last season.

The Bridgestone Invitational is contested in Akron, Ohio. In the final round of the 2016 World Golf Championships event, Dustin Johnson shot a 66 to claim his 11th win on the PGA TOUR. This time, Rory McIlroy returns with the aim to reclaim his 2014 title at Firestone Country Club.