Preview: The BMW Championship

As Conway Farms Golf Club gets ready to host the third leg of the 2017 FedExCup Playoffs, players look to move inside the top 30 in the standings in order to secure a spot in the TOUR Championship.

The BMW Championship is the third of four events in the FedExCup Playoffs and determines the final field of 30 for the TOUR Championship. The event takes place at Conway Farms Golf Course in Lake Forest, IL. In 2016, Dustin Johnson won the championship by closing with a 5-under 67, beating Paul Casey by 3 shots.