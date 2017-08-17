Pretorius & Malan ensure SA Emerging win

Migael Pretorius’ five-for and Janneman Malan’s ton helped SA Emerging claim a six-wicket victory against Zimbabwe A on Wednesday.

Pretorius (5-34) backed up his five-for in SA Emergings four-day clash against Zimbabwe A with a follow-up five-wicket haul against the hosts in their 50-over match.

Zimbabwe A got their innings off to a steady start, but lost their first wicket just two runs short of the team 100-run mark, Brian Chari (45) run out in the 21st over.

Pretorius then applied pressure, removing Chamu Chibhabha (55) shortly after the opener reached his half-century.

Okuhle Cele, Senuran Muthusamy and Thomas Kaber added a wicket each, while Timycen Maruma tried to push his side forward, but Pretorius was the destroyer once again by removing the 29-year-old on a well-played 58.

The 22-year-old medium-pacer continued his onslaught as the hosts searched for runs, taking three more wickets, which included a brace to remove the final two batters, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 216.

SA Emerging’s chase was temporarily halted by the loss of Yaseen Valli for 22, as they put 85 runs on the board.

But 21-year-old batsman Malan struck a 79-ball 108 to pretty much seal a victory for his side, his partnership with Senuran Muthusamy (39) taking the visitors to 177-1 before the loss of Malan’s scalp.

Muthasamy and Wihan Lubbe fell shortly after, as the Emerging side stuttered close to the finish line at 195-4.

Mathew Christensen (16) and Isaac Dikgale (7) took SA over the line to claim a six-wicket victory.

Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images