Porteous in touching distance of top 60

Porteous has two European Tour wins to his name

Recent D + D REAL Czech Masters winner Haydn Porteous remains in touching distance of a place in the valuable top 60 in the Race to Dubai standings.

The top 60 players are eligible to compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in November with the young South African currently 62nd after a T37 finish at the Omega European Masters last week.

‘All in all not a bad week. Didn’t feel like I had my A game but sometimes we need to just get it around,’ he said after rounds of 69-69-68-70 in Switzerland.

He won’t be in action this week at the KLM Open meaning he will need to secure points when he resumes his season at the Portugal Masters.

The British Masters, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the fourth Rolex Series event of 2018, the Italian Open, follow which will determine whether he be competing in the Final Series, which consists of the Turkish Airlines Challenge, the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and the DP World Tour Championship.

A good run of form will see Porteous join countrymen Charl Schwartzel (20th), Branden Grace (27th), Dylan Frittelli (33rd), Burmester (44th) and Brandon Stone (53rd) in the lucrative finale to the European Tour season.

Photo: Carl Fourie/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images