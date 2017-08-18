Porteous, Lombard reach second round in Germany

Haydn Porteous and Zander Lombard did enough to advance to the second round of the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play in Bad Griesbach, Germany, writes WADE PRETORIUS.

Porteous was the first South African on to the course when he came up against Grégory Havret of France. The young South African birdied the second hole to seize the early initiative and would lead until Havret made two birdies in a row on 8 and 9.

The pendulum swung once more when Porteous responded with two in a row of his own, but the match was level again – for the first time since the opening hole – when he could only par the 12th. A bogey for Havret at the next gave Porteous the lead, and when the Frenchman dropped another – this time on 16 – it was a case of job done. A par on the 17th enough to secure a 2&1 opening-round victory.

Justin Walters was the next local player out, but he was blown away in a fast start by Spain’s Nacho Elvira. Elvira opened with two birdies to go 2-up, and despite a win on the third hole, Elvira stretched his lead when Walters dropped shots at the 6th and 7th.

Walters won three of five holes from the ninth as he played that stretch in three-under, but could not find enough to get back on to level terms, with both players making 2 on the 14th, which helped the Spaniard advance 1-up.

The last match of the day saw Lombard take on another Frenchman in Sebastian Gros and found himself 2-up after six. Lombard was then level, with two consecutive birdies for Gros at 7and 8, before the South African birdied the ninth to turn with a one-hole advantage.

Gros won the 11th and 13th holes to crank the pressure up a notch, but Lombard responded in fine style with wins at the 14, 16 and 17th holes to seal a 2&1 win.

Porteous will need to bring his A game on Friday as he takes on defending champion Anthony Wall (England), with England’s Tom Lewis standing in Lombard’s way of a place in the last 16.

Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images