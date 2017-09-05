Porteous jumps 199 places in latest rankings

Porteous poses with the trophy as he celebrates victory

Haydn Porteous’ second European Tour win moved him up 199 places in the latest official world golf ranking with Justin Thomas now at a career best fourth.

Porteous’ victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters on Sunday ended nine torrid months for the young South African and he heads to this week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland inside the top 200 and with his playing privileges for next season safely tucked away.

The 2016 Joburg winner is now ranked 190th in the world and moves past Thomas Aiken into 10th spot on the South African rankings.

The PGA TOUR enjoyed a US Labour Day finish of note as Justin Thomas saw off the threats of Marc Leishman and Jordan Spieth to win for the fifth time this year. Thomas closed out to claim the Dell Technologies Championship and move himself into second on the FedExCup standings.

The win at TPC Boston moved the PGA Championship winner to fourth in the world – behind Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama.

Jon Rahm remains in fifth with Rory McIlroy dropping to sixth – his lowest mark since he was ranked 8th in July 2014.

10 South African rankings:

Louis Oosthuizen – 21

Charl Schwartzel – 26

Branden Grace – 34

Dylan Frittelli – 86

Brandon Stone – 111

Richard Sterne – 114

Dean Burmester – 131

George Coetzee – 151

Jaco Van Zyl – 158

Haydn Porteous – 190

