Pollard’s conditioning pleases Coetzee

Allister Coetzee says Handré Pollard has met the Springboks’ high conditioning standards ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies in Perth.

Interest in the Bok players’ fitness and conditioning, especially that of Pollard, was piqued after centre Jesse Kriel tweeted a group photo of the backs in the squad.

Backs getting the work done , flush out ✔️💦⚡️ || #vibeON• pic.twitter.com/Ok9WG4FKsl — Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) September 2, 2017



At a press conference in Perth, Coetzee was asked how much body mass Pollard had put on, but the Bok coach refused to disclose that information.

‘The standard we set with conditioning and the benchmark we strive for, has increased,’ said Coetzee.

‘That is why [prop] Trevor Nyakane did not start the international season for the Boks. I was not happy with his conditioning at the time. Those standards count for every player and they understand that.

‘Handré has had to work very hard to regain his place in the squad. He looks good and has done well so far [during training]. He wants to make an impact at Test level again and is putting in the extra yards to do so.

‘Handré is big and powerful by nature and can play No 10 as well as 12.’

Photo: Barry Aldworth/BackpagePix