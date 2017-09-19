Platinum Stars dismiss sale rumours

Platinum Stars have released a statement dismissing reports suggesting they are set to announce the sale of the club.

The reports suggested that Rustenburg businessman Thabo Mokgatle was set to have agreed to take ownership of the club.

The club released the following statement:

Platinum Stars Football Club would like to dismiss with disdain scorn rumors doing rounds in the media concerning the sale of the club.

Dikwena chairman Cliff Ramoroa says news that the club has been sold should be regarded as fake news, devoid of truth and substance.

‘Platinum Stars take this opportunity to dismiss the fake news that the club has been sold. It’s also fake and unfounded that we will be announcing or be involved in any media briefing regarding the sale. Platinum Stars is not involved in any form of media briefing to announce anything,’ said Ramoroa.

Ramoroa further poured water on the rumors saying they are nothing but a ploy to derail the progress of the team.

‘These are intentions to defocus and distract the team from its focus on doing well in the Absa Premiership. There is no agreement in place with any prospective buyer. We are intending to dispose the club in future but the normal process will be followed and interested parties will be called to make proposals. So far our focus is on doing well in the league,’ said Ramoroa.

‘Ramoroa says Dikwena board, management, staff, technical team and players are focused on doing what’s best for the club.

‘We want to reassure our supporters that we have our eyes on the ball. We are steadfast in ensuring that we achieve the objectives we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. We urge our supporters to continue rallying behind the team,’ said Ramoroa.

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix