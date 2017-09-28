Pirates winger set for return

Orlando Pirates are set to welcome winger Riyaad Norodien back from injury as he nears full fitness.



The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Buccaneers this season under new coach Milutin Sredojevic after sustaining a stubbed toe. However, the Soweto giants have indicated that the former Ajax Cape Town man’s return is imminent.

‘Riyaad Norodien is close to returning to full fitness,’ a statement on the club’s website read.

‘The news of the 22-year old’s imminent return will be welcomed by Micho Sredojevic and his technical team, as Pirates enter yet another gruelling month in the Absa Premiership.

‘According to the Bucs medical team, the enterprising attacking midfielder has been training well and the strength and conditioning team is satisfied with his progress.

‘Norodien has been out for over a month, having suffered a foot injury while on international duty with Bafana Bafana,’ the statement read.

Pirates, meanwhile, have been dealt a blow with the club confirming that new signing Thamsanqa Sangweni continues to be on the mend after picking up a knee injury in the PSL encounter against former side Chippa United.

‘Thamsanqa Sangweni is still out of action as he continues to receive treatment on his knee,’ the statement said.

Pirates’ next assignment sees them face Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 20:15.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix