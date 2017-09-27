Pirates set to unveil new signing

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has revealed that the Buccaneers will welcome a new striker into their team.

The Soweto giants confirmed that they have signed a three-year-deal with Ford South Africa, and in the process Khoza revealed that they’ve snapped up a striker who goes by the name of ‘Justin’.

Media reports suggest that the signing is none other than Justin Shonga, the Zambian striker who netted a brace in the two-legged Chan qualifier victory last month against Bafana Bafana.

The 21-year-old was reportedly linked with moves to Baroka and Mamelodi Sundowns, but Khoza confirmed that that the new player will be at training today.

‘If you go to the training tomorrow, there’s a new player, I’ll just give you the first name: Justin,’ Khoza told the media.

‘He’s joining the coach as a striker, if he adjusts well he’ll be playing on the weekend [against Polokwane City], I think.

‘We are forever trying to energise the coach, because I know it’s not an easy job for the coach and assistant coaches, it’s a tough one.

‘There’s a lot of expectation, which is going to be difficult, but we must give them the necessary support. We are now building a team.

‘It’s not going to be easy this year, we are hoping for the best because football is like an arranged marriage.

‘Maybe next year we’ll be able to see results of the good foundation they have started, because if the coach is energetic it will rub off on the players,’ he concluded.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix