Pirates part ways with Phungwayo

Orlando Pirates has confirmed that they have parted ways with defender Patrick Phungwayo.

Phungwayo who joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits in July 2012 failed to establish himself as the club’s first-choice, often playing second fiddle to Thabo Matlaba.

Despite making 17 appearances across all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, Phungwayo has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Innocent Maela, who notched the man-of-the-match award in his debut in the Absa Premiership.

The club took to their official website to confirm Phungwayo’s exit from the club.

‘Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with Patrick Phungwayo,’ a statement on their website read.

‘An agreement has been reached for the mutual termination of the contract following a meeting between both parties yesterday.

‘The Club would like to thank Mr Phungwayo for his service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours,’ the statement read.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix

-This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za