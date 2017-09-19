Pirates offer injury update

Orlando Pirates have released an update on their injured players ahead of their Absa Premiership encounter against Cape Town City.

Milutin Sredojevic has made a good start to life with the Soweto giants with the Buccanneers unbeaten in their first four games of the campaign and they will be boosted by further good news of progress made by injured players

The Mayfair based-outfit took to their official website to publicise the details of players starting their respective roads to recovery.

“According to the medical team, the following players have been discharged from the physio room and have started their respective rehabilitation programs,” the statement read.

Siyabonga Mpontshane

Riyaad Norodien

Lehlohonolo Mtshali

Thamsanqa Sangweni

Nkosinathi Mthiyane

“Meanwhile, Gladwin Shitolo continues to undergo strength training and has been ruled out for this week along with left-back Marc Van Heerden who sustained a knock to the knee in a friendly match on Sunday,” the statement concluded.

Photo: Steve Haag/BackpagePix