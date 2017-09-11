Pirates’ Mpontshane close to full fitness

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is close to making a full return to fitness.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper has been given the all-clear to begin working on strengthening with the strength and conditioning team, according to the Bucs medical department

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are still keeping a close eye on Riyaad Norodien’s progression as he edges one step closer to making a full return.

Thamsanqa Sangweni continues to nurse his way back to fitness after picking up a knee injury against Chippa United in their Absa Premiership opener.

Nkosinathi Mthiyane is still experiencing discomfort in his knee after sustaining an injury in a friendly match the previous week, while Lehlohonolo Mtshali started training with the team after he was discharged from physiotherapy following a groin injury.

Yusuf Maart is yet to be assessed to learn the full extent of the ankle injury he sustained over the weekend against AmaZulu while playing for Pirates’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge team.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix