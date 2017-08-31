Pirates’ Malepe joins Ajax on loan

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that Tercious Malepe has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Orlando Pirates.

The 20-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign playing for the Buccaneers MultiChoice Diski Challenge side, where he featured regularly for the reserve team following his loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

Malepe captained Amajita at the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup in South Korea, while also representing South Africa at a Senior, U23 and U20 level.

The centre-back made his debut in the senior team during the Cosafa Cup and also formed part of the Bafana Bafana squad that took part in the Chan qualifiers.

Malepe will be hoping to impress the Urban Warriors head coach Stanley Menzo in the hopes of making a name for himself in the Absa Premiership

The Pirates youth product could make his debut for the club against his parent club Orlando Pirates when the two sides meet at the Orlando Stadium on 12 September.