Pirates’ Jele arrested for speeding

Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele has been arrested for speeding on the M1 near Sandton on Monday morning.



The 30-year-old was alleged to have been driving at an average speed of 223km/hour in a 120km zone.

The Gauteng Province’s Department of Community Safety released the following statement:

‘The Gauteng traffic police high speed unit arrested Orlando Pirates soccer player Happy Jele early this morning.

‘The Pirates player was driving a 135i BMW‚ travelling on the M1 near Sandton at an average speed of 223km/h.

‘When the officers managed to stop him‚ he claimed he was on his way to attend to his sick child. It was later found that the information was untruthful and just an excuse.

‘Happy Jele was arrested on the spot and taken to Sandton police station, where he was formally charged for reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed limit of 120km/h.

‘At the time of release, the bail was not determined as yet. He will appear in the Randburg magistrate court shortly. Gauteng MEC for Community Safety‚ Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ has since condemned the incident.’

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is disappointed by the Pirates defender’s conduct and says such lawless behaviour will not be tolerated in Gauteng.

‘I am disappointed at Happy Jele’s driving behaviour and conduct. Professional players are supposed to be role models and safety ambassadors,’ Nkosi-Malobane said.

‘The law enforcement agencies will not tolerate lawless behaviour on Gauteng roads, especially with the high rate of fatalities reported in the province.’

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix