Pirates confirm Shonga signing

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Zambian international Justin Shonga after completing his move to the club.

The Buccaneers signed the 20-year-old forward to fill the void left by striker Tendai Ndoro, after he joined Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly during the transfer market.

Shonga says he is delighted to have signed for the Sea Robbers and insists he is looking forward to emulating the success Perry Mutapa and Isaac Chansa had at the club.

‘I am happy to be here,’ Shonga told his club’s official website.

‘This is the right move for my career and my ambitions. I would like to emulate other Zambian players who have done well at the Club, such as Perry Mutapa and Isaac Chansa.’

The Zambian international is expected to link up with his new teammates on Wednesday and will don the number 27 at the club.

☠BREAKING NEWS: Orlando Pirates announces our latest signing, Justin Shonga. Welcome to the Bucs!

💻https://t.co/7YmcD8F9wH

☠#ONCEALWAYS☠ pic.twitter.com/ldQ2Xe8Qhj — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 27, 2017

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix