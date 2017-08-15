Pirates confirm players exodus

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Maselealo Seanego, Sello Jaftha, Roger Majafa, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Donald Mokondolela and Siyanda Ngubo been released by the club.

The six players that have been exodus by the club has bearly featured for the Ghost during their time at the club and has been deem surplus to requirement.

The Buccaneers have now added the likes of Thamsanqa Sangweni, Wayne Sandilands, Christian Obiozor and Musa Nyatama to their squad ahead of the 2017-18 Absa Premiership campaign.

Meanwhile, Bucs midfielder Marshall Munetsi has also returned to the club after spending time on loan at Baroka, where he made 32 appearances in all competitions while scoring three goals in the process.

Pirates released the following statement:

‘With the transfer window in full force, naturally so will be the speculations around player movements from club to club.

‘Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has met with the following players and their respective representatives and both parties have agreed to mutually terminate agreement.

• Maselealo Seanego

• Sello Jaftha

• Roger Majafa

• Lindokuhle Mtshali

• Donald Mokondolela

‘Meanwhile, the contract of Siyanda Ngubo has come to an end and the club has decided to not renew.

‘The club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours.’

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix