Pirates confirm new captain

Orlando Pirates has confirmed that defender Thabo Matlaba will serve as the club’s captain for the 2017-18 campaign, with Abbubaker Mobara serving as his deputy.

The Buccaneers recently sold their captain, Oupa Manyisa to fellow Absa Premiership outfit Mamelodi Sundowns and with the arrival of former Uganda national team mentor Milutin Sredojevic, the club announced that the captain’s dutyies for the new season will be taken up by the former Free State Stars man.

Many fans called for former Ajax Cape Town man, Mobara – arguably the club’s best performer in their worst-ever seaason in the PSL to be handed the duties, but the 29-year-old Matlaba was deemed a better fit by Sredojevic.

The Soweto giants released a statement on their official website, confirming Matlaba’s appointment.

‘Thabo Matlaba has been named captain of the Orlando Pirates Football Club first team for the 2017/18 season,’ the club’s official website said.

‘The Tembisa born full back takes over the reins as captain after the position was vacated by Oupa Manyisa who has recently joined another club.

‘Matlaba, who has been at the Club since 2012, will be assisted by Abbubaker Mobara who has been named as vice captain.

‘Some of the most influential captains to wear the armband for the Mighty Buccaneers over the years includes Lucky Lekgwathi (who is arguably the most successful Pirates captain of all time) , Ephraim Shakes Mashaba, Innocent Mncwango and Nick Seshweni,’ the statement read.



