Pirates confirm Mokwena arrival

Orlando Pirates confirmed the arrival of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena, who will serve as assistant coach to Milutin Sredojevic for the upcoming Absa Premiership season.

It was reported that Pirates were keen on luring Mokwena to the Mayfair based-outfit following the arrival of Sredojevic, who took over the reins from Kjell Jonevret who tenured his resignation to the club after less than a season at the helm.

Pirates took to their official website to confirm Mokwena’s arrival.

‘Mokwena’s dedication to the game pays off with a recognition by an appointment as member of the technical team of the senior team,’ a statement on the club’s website revealed.

‘Rhulani comes to Orlando Pirates with accolades that include having been the Assistant Coach at Mamelodi Sundowns when Sundowns joined Orlando Pirates as the only two South African teams that have won the CAF African Champions League.

‘Mokwena is known for not shirking responsibility. The Orlando Pirates Head Coach, Milutin Sredojevic recommended that Mokwena join as Orlando Pirates as his Assistant Coach,” the statement said.

Former Uganda coach Sredojevic revealed his delight upon Mokwena joining Pirates, while Mokwena took the time to thank Sundowns for everything they did in his career.

‘Rhulani’s approach to tasks is done in a commitment that is noteworthy. I am pleased that he accepted the challenge,’ Micho said.

‘I thank the President Mr Patrice Motsepe and the coach Pitso Mosimane for not only providing me with an opportunity; I thank them for the grace with which they accepted and supported my acceptance of the Orlando Pirates challenge,’ Mokwena said.

Photo: Orlando Pirates official twitter feed