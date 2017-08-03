Pirates confirm Micho return

Orlando Pirates has confirmed that former Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic will be at the helm of the club for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season, following the resignation of Kjell Jonevret.

The Sea Robbers reunite with Sredejovic, who enjoyed a dismal 12-game stint with Pirates during 2006/07 PSL campaign.

Despite only lasting 217 days during his last stint at the Mayfair based-outfit, Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza revealed his delight at the capture of Sredejovic, revealing that he is a lot more equipped for the job.

‘There has been a lot of speculations around the announcement of the coach,’ Khoza said during the unveiling.

‘We also welcome back Milutin Sredejovic, coach Micho. A man who’s integrity I respect.

‘When he left, he left graciously. Now, he comes back with a great record and experiences throughout the continent”

‘We will also announce his technical support staff after further discussions,’ he added.

Khoza also made a shoking revelation when he confirmed the exit of midfielder Oupa Manyisa to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix