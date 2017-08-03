Pirates confirm Micho return

 Orlando Pirates confirm coach Milton Sredejovic's return
    Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic
    Orlando Pirates has confirmed that former Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic will be at the helm of the club for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season, following the resignation of Kjell Jonevret.

    The Sea Robbers reunite with Sredejovic, who enjoyed a dismal 12-game stint with Pirates during 2006/07 PSL campaign.

    Despite only lasting 217 days during his last stint at the Mayfair based-outfit, Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza revealed his delight at the capture of Sredejovic, revealing that he is a lot more equipped for the job.

    ‘There has been a lot of speculations around the announcement of the coach,’ Khoza said during the unveiling.

    ‘We also welcome back Milutin Sredejovic, coach Micho. A man who’s integrity I respect.

    ‘When he left, he left graciously. Now, he comes back with a great record and experiences throughout the continent”

    ‘We will also announce his technical support staff after further discussions,’ he added.

    Khoza also made a shoking revelation when he confirmed the exit of midfielder Oupa Manyisa to Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

