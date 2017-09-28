Pietersen: England Ashes squad ‘horrific’

Kevin Pietersen says England’s squad for the Ashes series is ‘horrific’ and that ‘they may as well not go’ to Australia.

The England squad, which was named on Wednesday, included three uncapped players in Craig Overton, Ben Foakes and Mason Crane. James Vince and Gary Ballance were recalled to the squad.

Pietersen slammed the squad selection on Twitter before going to bed on Wednesday night.

Before bed, I have a comment on England’s Ashes squad – it’s horrendous! They may as well not go!

Night x — KP (@KP24) September 27, 2017

Pietersen then commented on the Ben Stokes brawl video:

Oh No!

Just seen tomorrow’s front page & video!

Cancel England’s flights please!

🙈 — KP (@KP24) September 27, 2017

I actually really feel sorry for Root, Cook, Anderson & Broad!

Now I’m going to bed! — KP (@KP24) September 27, 2017

Photo: Mark Wood/Getty Images