 Kevin Pietersen: England Ashes squad 'horrific'
    Kevin Pietersen says England’s squad for the Ashes series is ‘horrific’ and that ‘they may as well not go’ to Australia.

    The England squad, which was named on Wednesday, included three uncapped players in Craig Overton, Ben Foakes and Mason Crane. James Vince and Gary Ballance were recalled to the squad.

    Pietersen slammed the squad selection on Twitter before going to bed on Wednesday night.

    Pietersen then commented on the Ben Stokes brawl video:

