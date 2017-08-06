Pieters, Johnson share lead at Bridgestone Invitational

Thomas Pieters will share the lead with Zach Johnson, heading into the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after firing a topsy-turvy 66 on day three at Firestone Country Club.

The big-hitting Belgian held a three-shot lead at one point, and while he could not maintain his momentum on the back nine, a closing birdie put him back into the final group on Sunday.

Johnson recorded a 65 to join him at nine under, a shot clear of Australian Scott Hend – who signed for a brilliant 63 – and two ahead of World No 3 Hideki Matsuyama.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Canadian Adam Hadwin and American Charley Hoffman were then at six under.

There was little joy for the South African quartet, with Charl Schwartzel remaining the best-placed after a third round of level-par 70. Birdies at 2, 10 and 16 were set off by drops at 5, 8 and 11 as he sits in a share of 22nd place after 54 holes, with a tournament score of one-under-par.

At one over sits Branden Grace, who shot a 71 on Saturday with his second bogey on the day coming on the last hole. Two shots further back is Louis Oosthuizen after a bogey free 67 saw him move up from the bottom section of the leaderboard. He now sits in a share of 38th place.

The last Saffa in the field, Shaun Norris, made three birdies, but still shot 73 thanks to half a dozen bogeys, including two in the final three holes. He is T69 in his maiden appearance at this level.

Pieters was playing in only his sixth World Golf Championships event, but has never finished lower than 30th, with a best result of tied for fifth at the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.