Pienaar: We’ll rise to the challenge

Bidvest Wits midfielder Steven Pienaar insists his side can expect a ‘tough season’ ahead as they defend their Absa Premiership title.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder recently joined the Clever boys on a one-year deal with the option to renew it for a further year.

The 35-year-old says the teams spirit is on a high heading into their opening Absa Premiership encounter against Cape Town City on Friday.

‘It’s been great to be back, seeing my family and obviously joining the team. I’m really happy, the squad has been excellent, the spirit in the team is high- energy and motivational which is important,’ Pienaar told his clubs website.

Pienaar believes their is a lot of pressure on his side to defend their title in what he insists will be a tough season.

‘It’s going to be a tough season, we have to do better than last season and that’s something I look forward to,’ he added.

‘There is obviously a lot of pressure on us this season but I think we will rise to the challenge. Defending the league isn’t going to be easy but I think we all have the same goal.’

The match at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 20:00.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix