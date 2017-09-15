Philander could miss first Bangladesh Test

Vernon Philander will miss the opening Sunfoil Series match for the Cobras due to a long injury layoff, which has halted a Test return against Bangladesh.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the 32-year-old has joined Dale Steyn on the sidelines for the opening first-class match of the new season, as he finishes off his rehabilitation for a back injury he picked up during England’s 3-1 series win over the Proteas in July-August.

Although Philander formed part of the Cobras’ pre-season preparations in Oudtshoorn, he failed to be ready for their warm-up matches against the Warriors.

This leaves the Proteas with a selection headache for Ottis Gibson’s first series as the new South Africa head coach, with Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada the only two experienced all-out seamers.

Chris Morris and Duanne Olivier are the likely replacements for Philander and Steyn, as the Proteas look ahead for their opening Test on 28 September against Bangladesh.

Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images