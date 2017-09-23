Phala guides SuperSport in Caf Confed Cup semis

SuperSport United advanced to the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals after playing out to a 2-2 draw with Zesco United in the second leg on Saturday, writes Dylan Appolis.

SuperSport and Zesco came into this encounter after playing out to a goalless draw in the first leg of the quarter-final at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend.

In their previous match, Matsatsantsa were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Chippa United in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Zesco suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lumwana Radiants during their previous match in the Zambian Super League.

Zesco came out firing in the opening exchanges of the match and took the lead as early as the fifth minute when Ching’ Andu fired his volley past Ronwen Williams to find the net.

However, Matsatsantsa pulled a goal back in the 35th minute after Thuso Phala latched onto a pass by Aubrey Modiba before blasting the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

SuperSport came anxiously close to doubling taking the lead two minutes later, but Bradley Grobler could only steer his effort wide of the target.

Zesco restored their lead in the second half when David Owino was left unmarked to volley his effort into the net from close range.

The home side should’ve extended their lead in the 78th minute, but Owini’s could only find the woodwork with his headed effort.

However, SuperSport drew level in stoppage time when Phala slotted the ball into the far post to ensure his side progressed into the semi-final on the away goal rule.