Peyper in charge of Super Rugby final

Jaco Peyper will be the referee for Saturday’s Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders at Ellis Park.

Sanzaar has opted for the South African ahead of Australia’s Angus Gardner.

Peyper was in charge of last Saturday’s semi-final between the Lions and Hurricanes in Joburg, which the hosts won 44-29.

The assistant referees for the final will be New Zealander Glen Jackson, who refereed last year’s final between the Hurricanes and Lions, and South African Marius van der Westhuizen. The TMO is another South African, Marius Jonker.

‘The selection criteria for all match official appointments for the last two years follows a clear tournament policy – as agreed by the Sanzaar executive committee and the tournament’s stakeholders – that such appointments be merit-based,’ said Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos.

‘This policy is written into the tournament protocols and appointments are made according to this policy on a weekly basis and is also the policy used for the finals last year as well as this year.

‘This merit-based policy was reflected with the appointment last year of New Zealand referee Glen Jackson to referee the Hurricanes vs Lions final in Wellington.

‘Sanzaar stands behind the policy and believes the best referees should be available to officiate the best matches.’

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix