Peyper in charge of Currie Cup final

Jaco Peyper will referee Saturday’s Currie Cup final between the Sharks and Western Province in Durban.

It will be the 37-year-old’s second successive final and third overall, having also taken charge of last year’s decider between the Free State Cheetahs and Blue Bulls as well the 2012 final between WP and the Sharks.

Egon Seconds and AJ Jacobs were named as Peyper’s assistant referees, while Marius Jonker has been tasked with the TMO duties at Kings Park.

The U19 and U21 finals will be refereed by Vusi Msibi and Stephan Geldenhuys respectively, while Archie Sehlako and Ruhan Meiring will double up as the assistant referees for both matches.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix