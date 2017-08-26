Petersen snatches late victory for Free State

Sergeal Petersen scored an 81st-minute try as the Free State Cheetahs snatched a 30-24 win over the Golden Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday night. CRAIG LEWIS reports.

For much of the second half it looked as if the Cheetahs would be left to rue the decision to field a largely second-string side for this clash, with as many as 10 changes having been made to the run-on side.

However, in the end the Cheetahs managed to overturn an eight-point deficit to clinch an important victory that takes them back to the top of the Currie Cup log.

For the Lions, it’s a fifth loss of a disappointing season, and which leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.

The Lions looked to have snatched the win when Jaco van der Walt slotted a 78th-minute penalty, but after the final hooter, Petersen broke away to score the match-winning try.

The first half was filled with plenty of attacking intent, but basic errors and inaccuracy from both sides ultimately contributed to a low-quality contest. This was reflected by the eight handling errors committed by the Cheetahs, while the Lions conceded as many penalties in the opening stanza.

Although it initially looked set to be an exciting encounter when Lions lock Andries Ferreira and Cheetahs flanker Gerhard Olivier scored within the opening 10 minutes, the contest degenerated into a scrappy affair from there.

Even when Lions prop Corné Fourie spent 10 minutes in the sin bin for dangerously charging into a ruck, the Cheetahs just managed to add three points via the boot of Robbie Petzer.

It appeared as if the Cheetahs would only enjoy that three-point advantage at the break, but another long-distance penalty from Petzer after the half-time hooter ensured the hosts would take a 13-7 advantage into the second period.

The game was crying out for someone to create a spark, and it came from Lions replacement Hacjivah Dayimani, who showed some silky footwork to score in the 47th minute after latching on to a lovely offload from equally impactful substitute Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Moments later, a stunning break from Dayimani also created the opportunity for Fabian Booysen to score, with the two touchline conversions from Van der Walt suddenly sending the visitors into a handy eight-point lead.

Yet Petzer cut that deficit when he slotted a 61st-minute penalty, while Blitzboks stars Cecil Afrika and Rosko Specman combined for the latter to score.

The Lions then looked to have burgled the result when Van der Walt slotted a late penalty, but Petersen struck with the final play of the game to hand the Cheetahs a fortuitous victory.

Free State Cheetahs – Tries: Gerhard Olivier, Rosko Specman, Sergeal Petersen. Conversions: Robbie Petzer, William Small-Smith (2). Penalties: Petzer (3).

Golden Lions – Tries: Andries Ferreria, Hacjivah Dayimani, Fabian Booysen. Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (3). Penalty: Van der Walt.

Free State Cheetahs – 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosco Specman, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan (c), 7 Gerhard Olivier, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Charles Marais.

Subs: 16 Ox Nche, 17 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 18 Rynier Bernardo, 19 Jasper Wiese, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 Rayno Benjamin, 22 Cecil Afrika.

Golden Lions – 15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacques van Rooyen (c), 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.

Subs: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 Rhyno Herbst, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Bradley Thain, 21 Stokkies Hanekom, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images