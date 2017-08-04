Patosi: Its been easy to adapt

New Cape Town City signing Ayanda Patosi says he has adapted well to his new club ahead of making his debut in the Absa Premiership.

The 24-year-old will make his debut in the Absa Premiership, after spending six years at Belgian outfit KSC Lokeren.

The former ASD Academy product insists that he is finding it easy to adapt to life at his new club, having played abroad for most of his career.

‘It doesn’t feel weird – I come from Khayelitsha,’ Patosi told KickOff.com.

‘They say South Africans like to play using a lot of touches, and I grew up playing those kind of games, so it’s been easy to adapt at training. I know a few of the guys from the national team as well, and know the culture already from there.’

Patosi says he is honoured to have been handed the number 10 jersey at City, however he says that he feels no added pressure.

‘I wore the number 10 jersey in Belgium as well,’ he added.

‘I don’t put any added pressure on myself, and the jersey number doesn’t say anything, but getting the number 10 is a great honour.’

The winger could make his debut for the Citizens when they take on Polokwane City in the MTN8 at the Cape Town Stadium on 12 August.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 15:00.