Patosi focused on Polokwane clash

Cape Town City winger Ayanda Patosi says he is focusing on helping the team progress to the next round of the MTN8 ahead of their clash against Polokwane City on Saturday, writes Dylan Appolis.

The 24-year-old is one of many signings added to Benni McCarthy’s squad for the 2017-18 season, which includes the likes of Teko Modise, Jeitoso, Lyle Lakay, Taariq Fielies and Craig Martin.

Patosi is expected to make his debut for the club in the MTN8, after spending six years at Belgian outfit KSC Lokeren.

Speaking about Rise and Shine, Patosi admits that he does not know the club well, but insists that he is solely focused on helping the citizens advance to the next round of the competition.

The winger also spoke about his ambition of trying to earn his spot in the South African national team.

‘I really don’t know how they play, I’ve watch so games of their, but we just have to focus on our team and hopefully we can go to the next round,’ Patosi said ahead of the MTN8 clash against Polokwane City.

‘I just want the team to do well and i want to achieve things with the club, but the most important thing is when the team is doing well and to get back into the Bafana Bafana team.’

The ASD Cape Town youth product went on to says that he is grateful to be in a squad with the amount of quality City has in the team.

‘The game is more quick, they have more touches on the ball and you don’t get such quality playing with you,’ he added.

Cape Town City are scheduled to welcome Polokwane City to the Cape Town Stadium when the two sides meet in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday.

Kick-off has been set for 15:00.