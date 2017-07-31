 Pat Lambie keeping options open
    Pat Lambie has said he needs to be cleared to return to play before he makes any decisions about his future, after being linked with a move to France.

    According to Midi-Olympique, Lambie is set to make a move to French club Racing 92 on a three-year deal, but on Monday he took to Twitter to say that ‘despite some rumours, I need to get fit and be cleared to play again before making any decisions on the future’.

    The Sharks flyhalf is currently serving a three-month rest period after suffering another head knock in a Super Rugby game against the Kings on 13 May. Lambie was concussed on 11 June last year when he collided with Ireland No 8 CJ Stander, and took several months to recover.

    Lambie recently insisted he would return to the game.

    ‘I will be playing rugby again and I certainly have no plans to retire. My focus for now, is purely on making a full recovery and getting fit and strong again. Once the three-month rest period has been completed, I will be reassessed to determine where we are in terms of the rugby calendar for the rest of the 2017 season.’

    The 26-year-old has earned 56 Test caps for the Springboks, the last of which came against Wales in Cardiff last November.

    Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

