Parker: Chiefs aiming for consistency

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker insists his side have to remain consistent in the hopes of claiming silverware this season.



The Glamour Boys, who claimed seven points from their last three Absa Premiership encounters, currently sit fourth in the standings with eight points after their first five opening matches in the league.

The 31-year-old believes that being more consistent will play a crucial role in helping Amakhosi claim silverware this season.

Parker, who previously worked with Komphela at junior international level, believes this could well be the experienced tactician’s season to nab the first trophy of his career.

‘Football is a beautiful game, and sometimes a funny game,’ Parker told KickOff.com.

‘In the years our coach has been here, a lot hasn’t gone for him. There’s been glimpses here and there that we think, “we’re now back on our feet,” only to go and lose or draw again.

‘From all that we’ve learnt, and it’s about time now that the players come to the party to help the coach – we’re all in this together – to win his first piece of silverware.

‘This [season] is an opportunity for the coach, the youngsters and guys who haven’t won anything yet to have something [in their cabinet].

‘Whatever has been said out there, as players we also get stick in the malls and streets, we just need to keep consistent and hopefully things will go our way.’

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to claim three points when they take Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium at 20:00 on Saturday.