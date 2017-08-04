Pandey outshines Klaasen century

Manish Pandey’s 85-ball 93 saw India A beat SA A by one wicket, despite an innings-saving ton by Heinrich Klaasen.

It was a rocky start for South Africa A, who lost six wickets for 128 runs by the start of the 25th over, but a resilient Klaasen anchored his side’s innings to give them a fighting chance.

The 26-year-old reached his 50 off 45 balls, and despite losing partners around him, found a useful partnership with 19-year-old Wiaan Mulder as the Proteas charged passed the 200-run mark.

Klaasen converted his half-century into a ton as the pair reached their 100-run stand by the start of the 45th over.

Looking to accelerate, the Titan’s batsmen lost his wicket shortly after smashing a six and a four in the same over, his 127 off 108 balls crucial in revitalising SA’s innings.

Mulder’s contribution was also pivotal, as he showed maturity to reach his half-century, coming in when his side had their back against the ropes with six wickets down.

His eager batting was his downfall in the end, as he lost his wicket on 66, SA all out for 266 with 1.4 overs remaining.

India A started their chase of 267 on a bad note, as Junior Dala (3-56) struck early to pin the hosts back at 15-2 with the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Vijay Shankar.

Sanju Samson steadied the ship to bring up his half-century, but Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Samson’s partner, Rishabh Pant, for 20.

Samson and Manish Pandey then put on a 56-run partnership until Samson was removed after a well-played 66 off 89 balls, their side on 127-4 after 27 and a half overs.

Pandey continued to push his side towards the finish line, despite the Proteas bowlers squeezing the run rate by taking regular wickets.

Pretorius (1-39), Shamsi (3-55 ) and Phangiso (2-58) managed to reduce India to 263-9, but Pandey’s 93 off 85 was enough to take his side over the line with a wicket in hand, as they recorded a victory with two balls remaining.

Scorecard

Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images