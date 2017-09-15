Pakistan win T20I series against World XI

Faf du Plessis’ World XI were outclassed by Hasan Ali and Ahmed Shehzad as Pakistan claimed the T20I series 2-1.

The series decider between Pakistan and the World XI was highlighted by the return of Hasan Ali, who missed the opening T20Is due to a back niggle.

The 23-year-old was instrumental, taking a wicket and a run-out to spark a World XI top-five collapse.

Du Plessis’ decision to bowl first worked against him, as it did in the opener when Pakistan got their innings off to a flyer.

The hosts reached 61 before their first wicket. Fakhar Zaman (27) once again got off to a decent start, but failed to capitalise, as he was run out two balls into the ninth over.

Much like the opening two matches, Pakistan were not perturbed by losing their opener, as Ahmed and Babar Azam powered their side forward.

Ahmed scored a 55-ball 89 to take his side past the 160-run mark before he was run out in the 18th over, ending a 102-run partnership with Babar.

The World XI fought back through Thisara Perera, who took a double in the 20th over, dismissing Babar (48 off 31 balls) and Imad Wasim (0), but the hosts pushed to 183-4 thanks to a 7-ball 17 from Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan were lethal in their bowling performance and struck early through Usman Khan, who dismissed Tamim Iqbal (14) for another low score to end his tour.

Amla showed good early form, hitting four fours for his 21, but Hasan made an instant impact taking the scalp of Ben Cutting on his second ball and followed this by running out Amla off his third delivery, after a bad call by Du Plessis.

The visitors managed to creep past the 50-run mark, but lost their third just under three overs later, Imad bowling ex-Australia captain George Bailey for three.

Du Plessis was next to go, through a direct hit from Shadab Khan as the World XI stuttered to 67-5 after 9.5 overs.

Perrera then turned up the heat. Three sixes and a four in the 13th over from the Sri Lankan took his side past the 100-run mark, pulling the visitors back into the match.

Miller played a supporting role at the other end, as Perera (13-ball 32) continued to open up, but the 28-year-old all-rounder’s onslaught came to an end on the last ball of the 14th over to reduce the hosts to 112-6.

The Proteas big-hitter continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, but his effort was in vain as Hasan (2-23) picked up his second to dismiss him on 32.

Babar got the eighth wicket through a direct hit in the 18th over. Pakistan claimed the series 2-1 through a 33-run win.

Scorecard

Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images