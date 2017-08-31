Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan

Wolfsburg have signed Belgium international forward Divock Origi on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The Bundesliga side will reportedly pay a loan fee of £6million for the 22-year-old’s services.

Origi signed for Liverpool from Lille in 2014 before spending an additional year on loan with the Ligue 1 club.

He has 21 goals in 77 appearances for the Reds and his move to Germany comes as competition for places in Belgium’s squad ahead of next year’s World Cup heats up

Origi is currently with Roberto Martinez’s national side for the World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece.

“With Divock Origi, we have strengthened our offensive options once again,” said Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe.

“Divock has already demonstrated his qualities on a national and international stage and, despite his age, already has enormous experience.

“He is a fast, assertive and dangerous offensive player who gives our attacking game even more variety.”

Origi could make his Wolfsburg debut when Andries Jonker’s side host Hannover after the international break on September 9.

-This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za