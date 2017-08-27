Coenie injury concern for Boks

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen will undergo a scan to determine the severity of a rib injury sustained against Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

Oosthuizen had to leave the field in the second half of the Springboks’ 41-23 victory over the Pumas and was replaced by Trevor Nyakane.

The Boks arrive back in South Africa on Tuesday, with Oosthuizen set to undergo further assessment then.

The Springboks next play Australia in Perth on 9 September, and it would be a considerable blow should Oosthuizen be unavailable considering fellow tighthead prop Frans Malherbe is already sidelined with injury.

Photo: Anne Laing