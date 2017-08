Coenie Oosthuizen’s scan to examine the rib injury he sustained against Argentina in Salta revealed no fracture.

The Bok prop will therefore join the squad when it reassembles in Johannesburg on Friday.

However, Bok doctor Konrad von Hagen said Oosthuizen will only be considered for selection for the Test against Australia on 9 September in Perth if his pain and discomfort settles sufficiently.

The following week the Boks play New Zealand in North Harbour.

Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images