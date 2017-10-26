Odwa starts in final fling

Odwa Ndungane has replaced the injured Sbu Nkosi on the Sharks’ left wing for Saturday’s Currie Cup final against Western Province in Durban.

It is the only change to the starting XV that beat the Blue Bulls in last weekend’s semi-final, with Rhyno Smith coming on to the bench.

Ndungane will retire from rugby after the final.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith.

Photo: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images