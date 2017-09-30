Obinna and Judas secure win for CT City

Goals by Victor Obinna and Judas Moseamedi ensured that Cape Town City extended their winning record against Ajax Cape Town with a 2-0 victory on Saturday afternoon, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

Benni McCarthy made three changes to the side that defeated Polokwane City 1-0 with Taariq Fielies and Craig Martin replacing Tshepo Gumede and Lehlonololo Majoro respectively.

Stanley Menzo made one change to his side that drew 2-2 against Baroka, with Neo Makua being replaced by Grant Margeman.

Cape Town City got off to a bright start and showed their attacking intent from the offset with Thabo Nodada and Lyle Lakay proving lively.

Margeman had the first effort on goal when he robbed Thamsanqa Mkhize of the ball in the third minute, but the 19-year-old guided his effort wide of the mark.

The intensity of the game dropped severely as both sides were content on letting one another have the ball in their own half. City looked the more lively team, but looked short of attacking options with lone-striker Victor Obinna proving isolated.

Craig Martin took matters into his own hands in the ninth minute and caused the Ajax defence a .few scares with his pace

Brandon Petersen was forced into making a fine save in the 15th minute when he kept out a goalbound header from his own defender, Roscoe Pietersen, after a fine whipped free-kick by Ayanda Patosi.

The game came alive in the 20th minute as Ajax showed thei attacking intent, but smart defending by City skipper, Robyn Johannes ensured that the scorelines remained level.

The referee waved away Ajax’s appeals for handball after Margeman showed good skill to outwit the City defence, before striking a goalward effort, but replays indicated that the ball hit Johannes in rib area.

City shot-stopper Sage Stephens was forced into making a brilliant save in the 25th minute after Kabwe’s well-struck freekick.

McCarthy’s side should have arguably taken the lead in the 29th minute when a well-worked passing move saw Patosi find Mkhize on the wing, but the move broke down after a touch-to-much in the area.

Obinna opened the scoring for City in the 33rd minute after he did well to take down Patosi’s aerial through ball before smartly finishing past the on-rushing Pietersen.

Roscoe Pietersen could have equalised matters for his side moments before the half-time break but he missed his effort with no City player marking him.

Judas Moseamedi replaced goalscorer Obinna in the second half.

Martin missed an excellent opportunity to double his sides advantage when he got onto the end of a ball into the area, but the pacey winger failed to keep his header down from his inside the six-yard area.

Ajax were denied a penalty shout in the 54th minute when the referee waved away their calls for a penalty.

Ejike Uzoenyi was introduced for Roscoe Pietersen a minute while Masilake Phohlongo was brought on for Kabwe as Ajax looked to level matters.

Mario Booysen squandered an effort to equalise in the 64th minute when he did well to evade the attention of two defenders, but his header failed to both Stephens.

McCarthy signalled his intent to shut-up shop in the 65th minute when he brough on Teko Modise for Patosi to consolidate his sides lead.

Ndiviwe Mdabuka replaced the injured Margeman in the 80th minute as Ajax continued their search for the equaliser.

Ajax struggled to mount much resistance to City’s dominance in the remaining minutes of the encounter as the Citizens added another through a Moseamedi strike as City ran out 2-0 victors to make it three games won against Ajax from as many games played.

In other PSL action:

Golden Arrows played to a 1-1 draw with Chippa United at the Princess Magogo Stadium with Katlego Mashego’s goal being cancelled out by Knox Mutizwa.

Photo: Gavin Barker/Backpagepix